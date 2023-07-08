Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 104 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .501. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 21st in slugging.

In 79.3% of his 87 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 33 games this year (37.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (54.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .314 AVG .289 .349 OBP .346 .552 SLG .451 24 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 58/12 6 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings