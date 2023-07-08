Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Stone Garrett (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .262 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Garrett has recorded a hit in 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (32.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.182
|AVG
|.347
|.256
|OBP
|.407
|.247
|SLG
|.597
|3
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|16
|25/6
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Heaney (5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.12 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
