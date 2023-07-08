On Saturday, Stone Garrett (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .262 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Garrett has recorded a hit in 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (32.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .182 AVG .347 .256 OBP .407 .247 SLG .597 3 XBH 10 1 HR 4 7 RBI 16 25/6 K/BB 26/8 0 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings