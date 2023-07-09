Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .284.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 105th in slugging.
- In 70.7% of his games this season (58 of 82), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (30.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (4.9%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.6% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 82 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|37
|.290
|AVG
|.277
|.326
|OBP
|.325
|.409
|SLG
|.381
|14
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|22
|37/10
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.71, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
