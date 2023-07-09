Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.390 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.349), slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (106) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 70 of 88 games this year (79.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (34.1%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (15.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 33 games this season (37.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 54.5% of his games this year (48 of 88), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.318
|AVG
|.289
|.353
|OBP
|.346
|.551
|SLG
|.451
|24
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|19
|38/9
|K/BB
|58/12
|7
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
