Jeimer Candelario is available when the Washington Nationals battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Candelario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.7% of those games.

In 15.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 37 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .250 AVG .273 .330 OBP .345 .452 SLG .506 23 XBH 19 5 HR 8 18 RBI 25 37/15 K/BB 37/15 1 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings