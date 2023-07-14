Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 2-for-4.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .271 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.
- Garcia has had a hit in 51 of 81 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 28 times (34.6%).
- In 6.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (32.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.281
|.291
|OBP
|.323
|.390
|SLG
|.373
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|16/8
|K/BB
|24/11
|3
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 41st, 1.305 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th.
