Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to beat Trevor Williams, the Washington Nationals' starting pitcher, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

The Nationals are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-175). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 33 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 21-22, a 48.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of its 89 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-32 21-22 20-23 16-30 25-30 11-23

