Trevor Williams takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Friday at Busch Stadium against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 78 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 373 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.484 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Williams (5-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away - -

