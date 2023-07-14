On Friday, July 14, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (36-54) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.45 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 19 out of the 45 games, or 42.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 3-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 33, or 40.2%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 18 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155)

Nationals Futures Odds

