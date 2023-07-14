Player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Lane Thomas and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 107 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .302/.347/.497 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 43 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .261/.337/.478 on the year.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (5-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Mikolas has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 41st, 1.305 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2 vs. Astros Jun. 28 5.2 7 5 5 4 3 at Nationals Jun. 21 7.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 16 6.0 8 6 6 1 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 94 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 26 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.332/.518 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Marlins Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.475 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

