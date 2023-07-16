Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .529 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .260 with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 55 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 86), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven in a run in 25 games this season (29.1%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.250
|AVG
|.271
|.330
|OBP
|.343
|.452
|SLG
|.503
|23
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|25
|37/15
|K/BB
|38/15
|1
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
