The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .286 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Meneses enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with four homers.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 61 of 85 games this season (71.8%), including 26 multi-hit games (30.6%).

In 5.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has had an RBI in 33 games this season (38.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.3% of his games this year (30 of 85), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .291 AVG .280 .330 OBP .324 .425 SLG .384 15 XBH 13 4 HR 2 24 RBI 25 39/11 K/BB 35/11 0 SB 0

