Sunday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) and the Washington Nationals (37-55) matching up at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (6-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (6-7) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (39.8%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 17 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (386 total), Washington is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule