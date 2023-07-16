How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras will take the field against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Nationals Player Props
|Cardinals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Nationals Odds
|Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 80 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Washington has scored 386 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.481 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (6-7) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, July 5, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-2
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Cody Bradford
|7/8/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Dane Dunning
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Steven Matz
|7/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|7/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|-
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.