The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras will take the field against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:15 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 80 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored 386 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.481 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (6-7) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, July 5, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/15/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin - 7/22/2023 Giants - Home - -

