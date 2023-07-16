Nolan Arenado will lead the charge for the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) on Sunday, July 16, when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (37-55) at Busch Stadium at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Nationals have +155 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (6-5, 4.27 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (6-7, 3.41 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 20 out of the 46 games, or 43.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 4-5 (winning 44.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals won each of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 33, or 39.8%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 17 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

