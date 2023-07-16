The St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) will look to Willson Contreras, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Washington Nationals (37-55) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday, at Busch Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (6-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (6-7) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (6-5, 4.27 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-7, 3.41 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (6-7) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.

Gray has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will look to build upon an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Josiah Gray vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.429) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (126) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are 11th in the league with 802 total hits and 11th in MLB action scoring 429 runs.

Gray has pitched five innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits while striking out six against the Cardinals this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (6-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed nine hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, July 6.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.27, a 1.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.565.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Jack Flaherty vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with 386 runs scored this season. They have a .261 batting average this campaign with 80 home runs (28th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 10-for-25 with four doubles and six RBI over 6 1/3 innings.

