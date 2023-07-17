Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (43-49) and the Washington Nationals (37-56) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on July 17.

The probable starters are Drew Smyly (7-6) for the Cubs and MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (39.3%) in those games.

This year, Washington has won 30 of 73 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (390 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.

