Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 81 home runs as a team.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 390 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.489 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Gore has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/15/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals L 8-4 Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin - 7/22/2023 Giants - Home Josiah Gray - 7/23/2023 Giants - Home - -

