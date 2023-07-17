How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 81 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 390 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.489 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for his 19th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Gore has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Dane Dunning
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Steven Matz
|7/16/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|7/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|7/18/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|7/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|-
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|-
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
