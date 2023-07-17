In the series opener on Monday, July 17, Drew Smyly will take the hill for the Chicago Cubs (43-49) as they square off against the Washington Nationals (37-56), who will answer with MacKenzie Gore. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (7-6, 4.50 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.42 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 24 (55.8%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 10-9 (52.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 33, or 39.3%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 30-43 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Stone Garrett 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

