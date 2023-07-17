You can see player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Lane Thomas and other players on the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals prior to their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .299/.348/.490 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs' Drew Smyly (7-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Smyly has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 8 4.0 6 4 4 3 4 at Brewers Jul. 3 3.2 4 3 3 5 3 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 3.2 9 7 7 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 19 5.0 3 0 0 4 5 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 6.0 9 5 5 4 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.325/.380 so far this year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.358/.524 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

