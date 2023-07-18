Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Call (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has eight doubles, six home runs and 29 walks while hitting .211.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (33.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.242
|AVG
|.181
|.307
|OBP
|.295
|.355
|SLG
|.276
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|27/12
|K/BB
|25/17
|4
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 6.15 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
