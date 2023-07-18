C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, C.J. Abrams (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .254.
- Abrams is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 52 of 84 games this year (61.9%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 23 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 34 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.270
|AVG
|.238
|.321
|OBP
|.281
|.419
|SLG
|.417
|14
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|38/4
|10
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
