Keibert Ruiz -- 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Ruiz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Ruiz has recorded a hit in 43 of 76 games this year (56.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .237 AVG .241 .273 OBP .310 .341 SLG .437 10 XBH 13 2 HR 9 12 RBI 24 18/4 K/BB 11/14 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings