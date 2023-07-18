Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Luis Garcia (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .266.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season (31 of 84), with two or more runs nine times (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.262
|AVG
|.270
|.291
|OBP
|.313
|.390
|SLG
|.356
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|23
|16/8
|K/BB
|26/12
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Taillon (3-6) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.