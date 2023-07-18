Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (43-50) and the Washington Nationals (38-56) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 8:05 PM on July 18.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (3-6) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (6-10) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Nationals games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have won in 34, or 40%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 22 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.2 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule