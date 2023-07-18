On Tuesday, July 18, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (43-50) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (38-56) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Nationals have +140 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.15 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 24 (54.5%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a record of 4-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 1-2 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (40%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 22-27 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

