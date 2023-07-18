Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Cubs on July 18, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals matchup at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .295/.343/.484 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a .263/.340/.486 slash line so far this season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Jameson Taillon Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Taillon Stats
- Jameson Taillon (3-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 16th start of the season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Taillon has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Taillon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|7
|6
|5
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 27
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|8
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has recorded 97 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.321/.375 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .305/.360/.524 so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
