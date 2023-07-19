On Wednesday, Alex Call (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has nine doubles, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .212.

In 40 of 72 games this year (55.6%) Call has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this season (26.4%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 of 72 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .242 AVG .183 .307 OBP .294 .355 SLG .282 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 17 RBI 10 27/12 K/BB 25/17 4 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings