Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .279 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this year (62 of 88), with multiple hits 26 times (29.5%).

He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 88), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has driven home a run in 33 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 30 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .291 AVG .267 .330 OBP .312 .425 SLG .364 15 XBH 13 4 HR 2 24 RBI 25 39/11 K/BB 40/12 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings