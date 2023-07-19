The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas (.326 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 110 hits and an OBP of .342, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

In 78.7% of his 94 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Thomas has driven home a run in 36 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 54.3% of his games this season (51 of 94), with two or more runs 10 times (10.6%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .315 AVG .273 .349 OBP .335 .541 SLG .438 24 XBH 17 8 HR 7 30 RBI 21 40/9 K/BB 64/15 7 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings