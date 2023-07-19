On Wednesday, July 19 at 8:05 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (44-50) host the Washington Nationals (38-57) at Wrigley Field in the rubber game of the series. Kyle Hendricks will get the ball for the Cubs, while Trevor Williams will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Nationals are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cubs (-165). A 9.5-run total is set for the contest.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.72 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 45 times and won 25, or 55.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Cubs have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 2-2 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 34, or 39.5%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 22-27 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

