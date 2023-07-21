C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Abrams and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .254.
- Abrams has had a hit in 53 of 86 games this season (61.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (24.4%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Abrams has driven home a run in 23 games this season (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 34 games this year (39.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.1%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.270
|AVG
|.239
|.321
|OBP
|.284
|.419
|SLG
|.409
|14
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|40/5
|10
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Giants will send Wood (4-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
