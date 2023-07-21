Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .267.
- Smith has had a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has had an RBI in 18 games this year (19.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.5%).
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.247
|AVG
|.286
|.305
|OBP
|.362
|.296
|SLG
|.406
|4
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|16
|31/10
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wood makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.53 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
