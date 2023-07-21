Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cubs.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington in total hits (87) this season while batting .259 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Candelario has had a hit in 57 of 89 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (16.9%).
- In 43.8% of his games this year (39 of 89), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.250
|AVG
|.268
|.330
|OBP
|.339
|.452
|SLG
|.518
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|28
|37/15
|K/BB
|41/15
|1
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wood gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.53 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
