Michael Chavis is available when the Washington Nationals battle Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 15 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .255.

Chavis has had a base hit in 12 of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Chavis has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this season.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .200 AVG .290 .200 OBP .353 .200 SLG .419 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 2 7/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings