LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants meet Alex Call and the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to win. A 10-run over/under is set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -160 +135 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Nationals games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Washington's past five games has been 9.3, a span in which the Nationals and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.1%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 22-30, a 42.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of its 94 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-32 23-26 20-24 18-33 26-33 12-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.