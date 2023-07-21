Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will try to find success Jake Irvin when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 85 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 403 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.03) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.506 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Irvin (2-5) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in three innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 13 starts, Irvin has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals L 8-4 Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs L 17-3 Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants - Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants - Home MacKenzie Gore Anthony DeSclafani 7/24/2023 Rockies - Home Patrick Corbin Austin Gomber 7/25/2023 Rockies - Home Trevor Williams - 7/26/2023 Rockies - Home Jake Irvin Connor Seabold

