How to Watch the Nationals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will try to find success Jake Irvin when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 85 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 403 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.03) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.506 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Irvin (2-5) will make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in three innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In 13 starts, Irvin has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Steven Matz
|7/16/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|7/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-5
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|7/18/2023
|Cubs
|L 17-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|7/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Alex Wood
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Logan Webb
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Austin Gomber
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|-
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Connor Seabold
