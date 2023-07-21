Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Giants on July 21, 2023
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Lane Thomas and others in this game.
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 110 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.337/.482 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has collected 87 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.334/.485 so far this year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Wood Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Wood Stats
- The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Wood (4-3) for his 11th start of the season.
- None of Wood's 10 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Wood has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 3.8 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Wood Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 16
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 8
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|1.2
|2
|5
|4
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 27
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 22
|3.1
|4
|6
|6
|2
|4
