C.J. Abrams -- hitting .415 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park



Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .257.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this season (54 of 87), with more than one hit 22 times (25.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 87), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has an RBI in 24 of 87 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .276 AVG .239 .325 OBP .284 .441 SLG .409 15 XBH 15 5 HR 4 14 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 40/5 11 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings