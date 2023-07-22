Dominic Smith and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on July 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .266.

Smith has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 92 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 18 games this year (19.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.

In 35.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .245 AVG .286 .303 OBP .362 .294 SLG .406 4 XBH 14 2 HR 3 7 RBI 16 31/10 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings