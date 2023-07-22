The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .243 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Ruiz is batting .471 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 46 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has homered in 10 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 27 games this year (34.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (30.4%), including three multi-run games (3.8%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .237 AVG .248 .272 OBP .319 .345 SLG .442 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 13 RBI 24 18/4 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

