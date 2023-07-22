Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, July 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Giants.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 112 hits and an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .490.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 30th in slugging.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (12.5%).
- He has scored in 52 games this year (54.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.319
|AVG
|.266
|.352
|OBP
|.327
|.557
|SLG
|.427
|25
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|21
|41/9
|K/BB
|66/15
|7
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 19th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.