Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (54-44) and the Washington Nationals (39-58) clashing at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 22.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (8-7, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (6-8, 3.59 ERA).

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been victorious in 35, or 39.8%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 17 of 34 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (408 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule