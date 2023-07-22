LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (54-44) will match up against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (39-58) at Nationals Park on Saturday, July 22. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Nationals have +155 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total is set for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (8-7, 3.32 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (6-8, 3.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Nationals and Giants matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jeimer Candelario hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 26, or 53.1%, of those games.

The Giants have a record of 4-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Nationals have won in 35, or 39.8%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 17-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.