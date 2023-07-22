Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Lane Thomas and others are available when the San Francisco Giants visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 112 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .292/.339/.490 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .257/.333/.481 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (8-7) will take the mound for the Giants, his 21st start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Webb has 20 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 19th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Wade Stats

Wade has 74 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .275/.405/.431 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 16 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

