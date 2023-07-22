The San Francisco Giants hope to break their three-game losing run against the Washington Nationals (39-58), on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (8-7, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (6-8, 3.59 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-7, 3.32 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-8, 3.59 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (6-8 with a 3.59 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.59 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.

Gray is trying to record his seventh quality start of the season.

Gray will look to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Josiah Gray vs. Giants

He will face a Giants offense that ranks 13th in the league with 454 total runs scored while batting .244 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .402 slugging percentage (19th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 115 home runs (12th in the league).

Gray has a 2.57 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP against the Giants this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .200 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will hand the ball to Webb (8-7) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 19th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.

Logan Webb vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 408 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 87 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 9-for-29 with a double and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.