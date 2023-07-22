Held from July 20-23, Taylor Pendrith will compete in the 2023 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

Looking to wager on Pendrith at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Pendrith has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting four bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five events, Pendrith has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -4 281 0 20 1 4 $2.3M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Pendrith's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 all two times. His average finish has been 12th.

Pendrith made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) measures 7,480 yards for this tournament, 475 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,005).

Golfers at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) checks in at 7,480 yards, 164 yards longer than the average course Pendrith has played in the past year (7,316 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith finished in the 48th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Pendrith shot better than 92% of the field (averaging 4.19 strokes).

Pendrith recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Pendrith carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Pendrith's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were more than the field average (5.2).

In that most recent tournament, Pendrith's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.9).

Pendrith ended the Barbasol Championship recording a birdie or better on 12 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Pendrith Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

