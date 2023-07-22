Dylan Cease will try to slow down Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when they take on his Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh-best in baseball with 133 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 23rd in the majors with a .234 batting average.

Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (431 total).

The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 110 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 288 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 417 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.371 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

Gray has registered seven quality starts this year.

Gray will try to extend a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 outings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Cease (4-3) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Cease has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets L 11-10 Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease -

