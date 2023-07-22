The Barracuda Championship is in progress, and following the second round Ze-Cheng Dou is in fifth place at -6.

Looking to bet on Ze-Cheng Dou at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Dou has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dou has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Dou has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Dou has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 44 -5 271 0 15 2 2 $842,457

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Dou has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been fifth.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Dou finished fifth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,480-yard length for this event.

Courses that Dou has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,262 yards, 218 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) this week.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship ranked in the 47th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.00).

Dou shot better than 85% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.50.

Dou did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Dou carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Dou's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were more than the field average of 5.2.

At that last competition, Dou posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Dou ended the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on 13 of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Dou carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Dou Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Dou's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.