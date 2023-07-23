On Sunday, Corey Dickerson (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .248.

In 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in two of 42 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Dickerson has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .250 AVG .247 .259 OBP .295 .269 SLG .397 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 6 RBI 11 10/1 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings